Yale’s Assure Lever HomeKit Smart Lock drops to 2020 low at $247.50 (Save $51)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Lever HomeKit Smart Lock for $247.60 shipped. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to over $51 in savings, marks the lowest we’ve seen this year, and is the second-best to date. Yale’s Assure Lever smart lock stands out from other options on the market with an integrated handset. You’ll find a wealth of ways to actually lock and unlock the deadbolt, as well. The built-in touchscreen will come in handy when a phone isn’t on hand, but otherwise you can rely on Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, as well as support fo Airbnb and more. Over 230 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the built-in lever functionality, going with Yale’s standard Assure Smart Lock at $199 might be a better call. It delivers much of the same smart home control found above, so Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups will all be compatible out of the box. Not to mention the same touchscreen keypad design. This one comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 205 customers.

The smart home deals don’t end here today, as this morning Home Depot launched an up to 45% off sale on various accessories for your setup. That’s on top of this 20% discount on Kwikset’s Premis Smart Lock, which packs similar HomeKit control to the lead deal for $160, just without the added lever design.

Yale Assure Lever features:

Upgrade your door with the Assure Lever, a smart keypad lever lock for key-free entry. The lever has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so it allows you to lock/unlock, share access and see who comes and goes all using your app, from anywhere! For ultimate convenience, your Assure Lever will unlock automatically as you approach the door and it will relock once the door is closed! Plus, you can lock, unlock or check current status with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

