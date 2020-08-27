Amazon 1-day Goodyear and ReelWorks sale up to 25% off with deals from $17

- Aug. 27th 2020 8:21 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering 25% off Goodyear and ReelWorks retractable air hose reels. The 50-foot Goodyear Retractable Air-Hose-Reel is now down at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 31% in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is an “impact-resistant” polypropylene enclosed spring-driven case housing a 3/8-inch by 50-foot commercial-grade flex polymer hose made of rubber and PVC. The hose has a working pressure of 300PSI for compatibility with a wide range of air and water-based devices, and makes use of a ratchet spring that locks the hose at any length. Rated 4+ stars from over 170 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals.

However, if you’re just looking for a nice 300PSI-ready hose replacement without the reel, take a look at today’s Gold Box deal on the 50-foot SuperHandy Industrial Air Hose. It comes in at just $17.24 right now, which is about 25% off the going $23 price tag and the best we can find. It also carries a 4+ star rating and features a similar combination PVC/rubber construction.

Browse through the rest of today’s Goodyear and ReelWorks Amazon sale right here for deals starting from $17.

But speaking of air compressors and the like, Home Depot is offering some great deals right now on Husky, DEWALT, and Milwaukee tools at up to 30% off. That’s on top of this morning’s new 1-day event with up to 50% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID drill/driver kits.

More on the Goodyear Retractable Air-Hose-Reel:

This Goodyear Hose Reel is crafted of heavy duty impact resistant light weight durable Polypropylene Enclosed Spring Driven Case, a newly designed swivel hose inlet connection protecting against leaks. The 3/8″ x 50 FT Premium Commercial Hybrid Flex Polymer Hose is a blend of Rubber & PVC & has a working pressure of 300PSI / 20BAR with 1/4″ NPT connections, also including a 36″ (0.9m) Lead-in Hose & ergonomic PVC grip. Our Air Hose Reels our suitable for both air & water usage.

Goodyear

