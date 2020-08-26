Husky, DEWALT, and Milwaukee tools up to 30% off at Home Depot

Home Depot is back with a new sale today that takes up to 30% off tools from Husky, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and various others. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can always opt for in-store pickup if needed. Headlining is the Husky 10-gallon Portable Electric Air Compressor for $199. As a comparison, it originally sold for $325 but typically is listed around $300 these days. This offer is $25 less than our previous mention. If you don’t have an air compressor around the shop, this option from Husky is certainly worth a look. The 1.5-HP motor offers up to 135-PSI while its 2-wheeled design makes this an easily portable option for around the garage or wherever DIY tasks take you. You’ll receive the air compressor, two air tools, a hose, and five other accessories with purchase. Rated 4/5 stars. Take a gander down below for even more deals from today’s sale.

Update 8/26 @ 1:48 PM: Household-us (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE 12V Cordless Drill/Driver Bundle for $29.98 shipped with the code HVWAE632 at checkout. Down from $50, today’s deal saves you $20 and is the best we’ve tracked recently. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals. We also have a number of other notable promotions on-going right now, including a solid deal today on DEWALT’s 7-piece Torx Bit Set.

Home Depot also has a nice sale going on for 24-hours with deals on smart home tech, solar panels, and more. Headlining is the Arlo Q Security Camera at $100. You can find additional top picks over on this page.

Husky Air Compressor features:

The Husky 10 Gal. air compressor features a powerful 1.5 HP motor and long life oil lubricated pump. This compressor delivers up to 135° maximum psi and 3.8 SCFM at 90 psi. The Husky 10 Gal. air compressor is excellent for numerous DIY tasks around the house or shop including light duty automotive work, medium duty nailing and stapling as well as all of your inflation needs.

