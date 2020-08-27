Apple’s prev-gen. 27-inch Retina 5K iMac drops to lowest in months at $179 off

- Aug. 27th 2020 2:37 pm ET

0

Trusted authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the previous-generation Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.0GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion Drive for $1,619.94 shipped. Having originally fetched $1,799, today’s offer is good for $179 in savings, beats the competing sale price over at B&H by $109, and marks the best we’ve seen since March. Whether you’re building out a setup to tackle the upcoming online semester, or just want to upgrade the at-home office, Apple’s previous iMac is worth a look. Sure it’s not the newest model, but you’re still getting a 27-inch 5K display alongside 8GB of expandable RAM and 1TB Fusion Drive. There’s also two Thunderbolt 3 ports and an AMD Radeon Pro 570X GPU that allows it to keep up with video editing and much more. Head below the fold for additional details.

A perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack at $40. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk. It even comes in a matching finish to ensure it won’t look out of place in your Apple setup.

Those who are looking to bring the latest iMacs from Apple to their setup are also in luck, as the recently-refreshed 27-inch Retina 5K models are now on sale, as well. Prices here start at $1,699, delivering up to $123 in savings. You’ll find other deals where those discounts came from in our Apple guide, including a notable price cut on the 12.9-inch Cellular iPad Pro at $350 off.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Early 2019). With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 5K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space that shifts away from standard white LEDs to red-green phosphor LEDs that more equally represent red, green, and blue.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go