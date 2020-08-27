Apple’s prev-gen. 27-inch Retina 5K iMac drops to lowest in months at $179 off

Trusted authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the previous-generation Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.0GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion Drive for $1,619.94 shipped. Having originally fetched $1,799, today’s offer is good for $179 in savings, beats the competing sale price over at B&H by $109, and marks the best we’ve seen since March. Whether you’re building out a setup to tackle the upcoming online semester, or just want to upgrade the at-home office, Apple’s previous iMac is worth a look. Sure it’s not the newest model, but you’re still getting a 27-inch 5K display alongside 8GB of expandable RAM and 1TB Fusion Drive. There’s also two Thunderbolt 3 ports and an AMD Radeon Pro 570X GPU that allows it to keep up with video editing and much more. Head below the fold for additional details.

A perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack at $40. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk. It even comes in a matching finish to ensure it won’t look out of place in your Apple setup.

Those who are looking to bring the latest iMacs from Apple to their setup are also in luck, as the recently-refreshed 27-inch Retina 5K models are now on sale, as well. Prices here start at $1,699, delivering up to $123 in savings. You’ll find other deals where those discounts came from in our Apple guide, including a notable price cut on the 12.9-inch Cellular iPad Pro at $350 off.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (Early 2019). With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 5K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space that shifts away from standard white LEDs to red-green phosphor LEDs that more equally represent red, green, and blue.

