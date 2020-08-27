Score a notable price drop on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro w/ LTE: $799 ($350 off)

B&H offers Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Space Gray for $799 shipped. Originally $1,149, Best Buy currently has this model at $1,049. Today’s deal is $50 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro offers a 12.9-inch Retina display alongside a host of other notable features backed by an A12X Bionic Chip. You’ll be able to count on Face ID, dual 7 and 12MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil, as well. If you’re not ready to shell out cash for the 2020 models, you’ll find many of the same features here at a notable discount.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

It’s been a great week so far in our Apple guide, with a number of notable deals across the entire lineup. You can save on official iPhone cases from $12, plus previous-generation handsets are notably discounted, and AirPods have dropped in price once again. Check out the entire selection of deals on this page for more.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!