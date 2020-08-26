Apple’s new 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs are on sale across various models

- Aug. 26th 2020 7:27 am ET

Trusted authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,875.92 shipped. Regularly $1,999, today’s deal is just under our previous mention and $123 off the regular price. You can also pick up the entry-level 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB model at $1,699, which is a $100 savings.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.3GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Now that you’ve put a new iMac on your desk, consider shoring up the cable situation by grabbing a 12-pack of Nite Ize ties for $15. One of the downfalls of Apple’s iMac design is that it’s fairly easy to have your cables being an unsightly mess behind the display. These simple ties from Nite Ize are easy to use and can be repurposed multiple times, as opposed to some other one-time use options. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

