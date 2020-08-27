Save $550 on Harman Kardon’s Assistant-enabled Citation Sound Bar at $350

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Harman Kardon Citation Smart Sound Bar for $349.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $900, like you’ll pay at B&H, today’s offer amounts to over 60% in savings, beats the sale price at Harman Kardon direct by $150, and matches the all-time low. Harman Kardon’s sound bar elevates your TV’s audio experience with a 3-channel system and 150W of power. Built-in Google Assistant brings voice control to your home theater for easily searching for movies, TV shows, and other content, as well as everything else the voice assistant is known for. There’s also a built-in touchscreen display for altering playback, changing settings, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Get all of the other details below the fold.

Those who would rather upgrade their setup with an Alexa-enabled option will want to consider the Polk Audio Command Sound bar instead. This offering delivers a 2.1-channel experience and runs $199 at Amazon right now. It packs Alexa for similar voice commands to the lead deal, but there’s no touchscreen display here.

While you can still pocket up to $200 in savings on Samsung’s latest Frame 4K Smart TVs, this 20% discount on TCL’s Alto 8+ Sound Bar is certainly worth a look, as well. Delivering a built-in 4K Fire TV streamer, it’s currently marked down to $159.50. Then go find even more discounts in our home theater guide.

Harman Kardon Citation Sound Bar features:

The Harman Kardon Citation Bar is a next generation smart soundbar for movies and music. Easy to use with its full-color LCD touch screen, Citation Bar blends innovation in home audio with attention to detail in design, allowing for sophisticated looks and superb bass without a subwoofer. Music lovers will love access to over 300 music services and high-definition streaming through Chromecast built-in.

