Samsung's latest Frame 4K Smart TVs with AirPlay 2 and more now up to $200 off

- Aug. 26th 2020 4:15 pm ET

Samsung is currently taking up to $200 off a selection of its latest 2020 Frame Smart 4K TVs with prices starting at $1,200 shipped. One highlight is on the 55-inch model which is matched at Amazon and goes for $1,397.99. Down from $1,500, today’s offer is just the second time we’ve seen it on sale and the best since May. Samsung’s latest Frame TV blends into the rest of your home decor with a stylish design that’s as far from the typical black plastic bezels as you’ll find. Instead, there’s a wood finish and picture frame-esque design. Other highlights include smart functionality like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, a 4K QLED screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 110 customers. Head below the fold for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounts at Samsung in order to save up to $200 on the brand’s latest TVs. Regardless of if you’re looking for something a bit smaller than the lead deal, or hoping to go all-in on a larger model, nearly the entire lineup of 2020 Frame TVs are on sale. But if you’re in search of something for the office or bedroom, Samsung’s 32-inch version might be a better buy given its $598 price tag.

And while we’re talking home theater upgrades, you can currently lock-in up to $800 in savings on LG’s latest lineup of 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs starting at $1,497. You won’t be getting the unique design here, but these offerings make up for it with some higher-end features. Then go check out everything else in our home theater guide for even more.

Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR TV features:

Enjoy games and movies in stunning detail with this 55-inch Samsung Frame Series smart TV. The customizable bezel brings an upscale, contemporary look to your space, while the 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers true-to-life picture quality. This Samsung Frame Series smart TV features an art store with access to a large library of artists’ work.

