HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard drops to new low at $90 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $110 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. HyperX’s gaming keyboard brings a full-sized layout to your battlestation centered around the brand’s Aqua mechanical switches. Alongside an aircraft-grade aluminum casing, there’s also built-in customizable RGB lighting, built-in stands for multiple angles, and macro support. Whether you’re looking for a gaming-focused peripheral or just want to upgrade to a more premium offering, this Alloy Origins keyboard is worth a look. Nearly 3,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

HyperX Alloy Origins features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins is a compact, sturdy keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins is built with a full aluminum body so it stays rigid and stable when keystrokes are flying.

