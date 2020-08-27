Timbuk2 Uptown Backpack drops to $50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $95), more

Amazon’s offering Timbuk2’s Uptown Laptop Travel-Friendly Backpack in the color Concrete for $49.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $95, that’s matched with all-time low. This backpack is a wonderful option for back to school, work or traveling and it has a separate 15-inch MacBook compartment. There is also an array of pockets for storage as well as a water-bottle space. Best of all, it was designed for comfort with cushioned shoulder straps and a ventilated back panel. Ratings are still coming in, however Timbuk2 is well-known. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout backpack that’s on sale is the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack for $34.99. To compare, this backpack is regularly priced at $50. It also features a 15-inch MacBook slot and strap adjustments for a perfect fit. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Oakley Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off apparel and accessories. Plus, Columbia also started its Labor Day Deals with 25% off sitewide.

Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack features:

Laptop compartment fits 15″ MacBook plus iPad in separate pocket

Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check

Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials

Channeled airmesh ventilated back panel

Stretchy external side pocket for u-lock or water bottle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!