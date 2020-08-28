Organization is only $16 away with DYMO’s LetraTag Label Maker (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering the DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Handheld Label Maker for $15.99 Prime shipped. Note: Shipping delayed until September 8. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Office Depot. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and is within $0.39 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This wall-mountable label maker lets you take charge of disorganized situations at a moment’s notice. Owners are able to choose from five font sizes, seven print styles, and eight box designs. The built-in display conveys what is going to come out before printing, helping ensure you have everything just the way you like. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Whether you’re headed to school or the office, having a nice backpack can keep you organized throughout the day. That’s why I recommend you peek at Amazon’s massive Osprey bag sale. There you’ll discover savings of up to 30% off of more than 100 differing bag styles.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget that you can tidy up your yard with Craftsman’s Bypass Lopper or Hedge Shears at 30% off. The pricing on these starts at $20, providing an affordable way to trim trees, shrubs, and more. The Bypass Lopper is ready to easily sever branches up to 1.25-inches in diameter.

DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Label Maker features:

Choose from 5 font sizes, 7 Print styles and 8 box styles

See font effects on screen before you Print with a graphical display

Take advantage of 9 label memory and 2 line printing

Save power with auto off functionality

13 Character LCD screen

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!