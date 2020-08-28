Lucky Brand takes 40% off pre-fall favorites: Jeans, shirts, more from $30

Lucky Brand is updating your wardrobe for a new season and offering 40% off pre-fall favorites. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For women, boyfriend jeans are very popular for this season. The Mid-Rise Sienna Boyfriend Jeans are currently marked down to $77 and regularly are priced at $129. This style is flattering, comfortable, and versatile to dress up or down. It also has a medium wash that’s timeless and a perfect hem to roll for a fun look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals from Levi’s, Sperry, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!