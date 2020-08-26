Levi’s takes 30% off orders of $100 or more: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

Levi’s is updating your denim for a new season with up to 65% off sale items and 30% off orders of $100 or more when you apply promo code FALLDOWN at checkout. This sale is a great way to refresh your look with deals on jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Plus, orders exceeding $100 receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this event. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $50. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and perfect for everyday wear. This style was made for athletic builds with a little more room in the hips and thighs. Plus, it has a perfect hem to roll for a stylish look. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Backcountry Big Brands Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face.

