Levi’s takes 30% off orders of $100 or more: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

- Aug. 26th 2020 10:54 am ET

0

Levi’s is updating your denim for a new season with up to 65% off sale items and 30% off orders of $100 or more when you apply promo code FALLDOWN at checkout. This sale is a great way to refresh your look with deals on jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Plus, orders exceeding $100 receive complimentary delivery. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this event. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $50. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and perfect for everyday wear. This style was made for athletic builds with a little more room in the hips and thighs. Plus, it has a perfect hem to roll for a stylish look. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Backcountry Big Brands Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Levi's

Levi's

About the Author