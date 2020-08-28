DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s End of Summer sale event with a great Wired magazine deal and much more. In fact, you’ll find many of the most popular titles on sale this weekend including Taste of Home, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Us Weekly, GQ, Golf Digest, and many more. There are hundreds of titles on sale here so be sure to jump in and zero-in on the titles you’re after, or head below for more details.

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s End of Summer sale, the Wired magazine deal is worth a closer look. Typically as much as $20 or more, you can now score the popular technology magazine at $4.95 per year with free delivery every month. While currently on sale for $5 at Amazon, you will get hit with auto-renewals taking that route. So just remember to manually cancel the subscription before it lapses or you’ll get charged full price for a second year. At DiscountMags however, there is no sales tax, delivery fees, or auto renewals to worry about.

Browse through the rest of the End of Summer sale right here for additional deals starting from under $5 per year.

But if you prefer the novels instead, here’s your August reading list for the best new books to pick up for the end of summer and the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies. However, we also have some great ongoing graphic novel reads on sale from $1 and today’s fresh new batch of Marvel Loki comics at up to 67% off.

More on the Wired magazine deal:

Wired magazine deal: Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!