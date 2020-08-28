ComiXology is ending the week by launching a new Marvel Loki sale, offering a selection of digital graphic novels and single issue reads on sale from under $1. One highlight from all the deals and a great place to get started is with Agent of Asgard Vol. 1 at $2.99. Typically fetching $9, today’s offer amounts to 67% in savings and brings the price down to match the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Whether you’re excited for the upcoming Disney+ series starring the god of mischief or the new Fortnite update has you looking to explore the Marvel universe, this read is a perfect way to get started. Head below the fold for even more top picks from the Loki comics sale.

Other notable Loki comics include:

If these discounted digital reads aren’t enough for you, be sure to swing by our ComiXology guide for even more. We’re notably seeing a collection of DC discounts as part of the on-going FanDome sale, with various Batman titles and more from $1.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Agent of Asgard synopsis:

Kid Loki’s all grown up – and the God of Mischief is stronger, smarter, sexier and just plain sneakier than ever before. As Asgardia’s one-man secret service, he’s ready to lie, cheat, steal, bluff and snog his way through the twistiest, turniest and most treacherous missions the All-Mother can throw at him…starting with a heart-stopping heist on Avengers Tower! And that’s just the beginning, as Loki takes on Lorelei in Monte Carlo’s casinos, and heads back to the dawn of Asgard to join its greatest heroes on a quest for a certain magical sword! But when Loki puts together a crew to crack the deepest dungeons of Asgardia itself, there may be one plot twist too many for even Loki to handle!

