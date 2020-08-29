MSI refurb gaming desktops are great for Flight Sim 2020 priced from $750

- Aug. 29th 2020 10:34 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of MSI’s gaming desktops in factory reconditioned condition priced from $750 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Trident X Plus with 3.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB at $1,299.99. Originally $2,000, today’s deal saves you 35% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This desktop is great if you’re wanting to get into PC gaming or upgrade to a system worthy of playing Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator 2020. You’ll find the 8-core Intel i7-9700KF processor here, flanked by NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 8GB GPU, both of which combine to deliver a truly powerful experience. Ratings are thin but positive on this model, and MSI is well-reviewed at Amazon. Be sure to swing by Woot to check out the other gaming desktops on sale from $750. All systems ship with a 180-day warranty from MSI.

Take a step down in price when you pick up the Skytech Archangel Gaming Desktop. This computer comes with 3.6GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/500GB at $1,000. In addition to swapping out an 8-core processor for a 6-core model, you’ll also ditch the RTX 2070 8GB GPU for the GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics card. However, this system will really shine for looking to have a decent build that’ll handle most games without spending the extra $300 on today’s lead deal.

Looking to save even more? NZXT’s Starter PCs are priced from $699 and offer unbeatable affordability. NZXT is offering these systems at a lower cost than you could even build it yourself at, making it a fantastic option for those just getting started with PC gaming.

MSI Trident X Plus Gaming Desktop features:

Play graphically demanding games with this MSI Trident X Plus desktop computer. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Armor graphics card delivers high frame rates and smooth visuals, while 16GB of memory supports effective multitasking. This MSI Trident X Plus desktop computer runs multiple applications at high speeds thanks to the Intel Core i7-9700K processor.

