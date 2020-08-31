Google Home Max comes bundled with smart home accessories, more for $199

BuyDig offers Google Home Max bundled with a 2-pack of Assistant-enabled smart plugs and a SanDisk 32GB microSD card for $199 shipped. Regularly $299 for the speaker alone today’s deal offers around $330 worth of value. Today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions, as well. Bring the Nest Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. With upgraded internal speakers, this is a great way to still enjoy a smart home experience without sacrificing audio performance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and pick up a few more Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Display while also automating various devices around your home. With Christmas just around the corner, you can use these plugs to automate your holiday lights and more.

Interested in what the other side is working with? Apple’s HomePod is on sale this morning from $188, marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. You can get all the details right here.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Listen to music, check the weather or show off photos with this Google Nest Hub Max. Google Assistant lets you look up information and access apps with voice commands for effortless interaction, while the stereo speakers and subwoofer provide rich sound. This Google Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch touchscreen for easy interfacing.

