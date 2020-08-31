Jabra Elite 85h Headphones pack ANC + 36-hour battery life at $200 (Save $50)

- Aug. 31st 2020 4:19 pm ET

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $199.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Having originally retailed for $300, they’ve more recently been fetching $250 with today’s offer amount to 20% in savings, matching our previous mention, and coming within $1 of the all-time low. Active noise cancellation is the standout feature here, which pairs with six microphones to analyze your environment and automatically apply a personalized audio filter to more effectively block out unwanted sound. Jabra then backs its Elite 85H headphones with up to 36-hours of battery life per charge, as well as water-resistance and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 655 customers. Head below for additional details.

Save even more by ditching the noise cancelling and picking up the Jabra Elite 45h Headphones for $80 instead. These headphones pack upwards of 50-hour battery life alongside 40mm drivers and more. So while you’re getting an overall similar build quality and design, those savings from the lead deal do mean they won’t block out audio quite as well.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find an Amazon all-time low on AirPods Pro, which have dropped to $220. That’s alongside on-going savings on the certified renewed Bose ANC Headphones 700, which are now $129 off the going rate and marked down to $270.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

