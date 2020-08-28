Save $129 on the cert. renewed Bose ANC Headphones 700 at a new low of $270

The Bose official eBay storefront is currently offering its Active Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $269.95 shipped in factory renewed condition. Originally selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the price at Amazon for a new model by $109, and is the lowest we’ve tracked on any condition before. Bose backs its latest pair of active noise cancelling headphones with up to 20-hours of playback per charge and a lightweight stainless steel headband. Other notable features include multiple levels of audio filtering, as well as built-in Alexa and Assistant control. I’ve been using these headphones for the past few weeks and can absolutely recommend them. Customers largely seem to agree, as you’ll find a 4.3/5 star rating from over 6,800 shoppers. Includes the same 1-year warranty here as you’d find on Bose’s new products. More below.

(Update 8/28 2: p.m.): We have now spotted a number of other notable headphones deals starting from $10. The Amazon deals listed below ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and everything else comes with no-cost delivery:

Those hoping to save even more cash should consider the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones instead. Picking up this pair of cans will only run you $50 at Amazon right now, and deliver similar noise cancellation to the lead deal. You aren’t getting quite the same audio fidelity here, but you’ll skip the renewed status on the featured Bose headphones.

If you’re looking for a place to rest your new headphones in-between listening sessions, we’re currently seeing this wooden display stand on sale for $17. There’s also plenty of other headphones marked down in price over in our deals hub, like Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 at $290, as well as AirPods for $129.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

