Get two slim USB-C adapters for $8 and connect legacy devices to your Mac

Amazon offers a 2-pack of nonda’s slim USB-C adapters for $7.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12, today’s deal matches our previous mention. That equates to just $4 per unit, which is a particularly notable offer. If you are rocking one of Apple’s latest MacBooks, having a pair of USB-C adapters on-hand is a good call. Unlike beefier options out there, these slim plugs make it easy to add legacy connectivity to your setup without bringing too much bulk to the party. Better yet? Today’s deal is available in your choice of two colors. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 3,900 Amazon reviewers.

If you can skip the slim design, opt to save a bit further per unit and go with this 2-pack of USB-C to A adapters. You’ll get a more streamlined look here, but be aware, the beefier design won’t offer as much flexibility as today’s featured product. Over 9,800 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Today’s Anker sale has even more accessories for your Mac, iPhone, and Android device. You’ll find deals starting at $11, including notable discounts on Lightning cables, HomeKit cameras, and more.

nonda USB-C adapters feature:

Connect Type-C devices to flash drive, keyboard, mouse and more with Type-A connector.

USB 3.1 Gen1 Standard, backwards compatibility to USB 3.0 and 2.0. Up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed.

Shielded probably to avoid conflicting with 2.4GHz WiFi Signal.

