Enjoy 4K transcoding on QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS at a 2020 low of $289 (Save $70)

B&H is currently offering the QNAP TS-253Be 2-Bay NAS for $289 shipped. Typically fetching $359, like you’ll pay at Adorama right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in 2020 so far. QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS brings support for up to 24TB of RAW storage, ensuring it’s a great option for everything from Time Machine backups to hosting your media server. To assist with the latter, it’s also capable of 4K hardware transcoding. There’s plenty of ports included here, like four USB 3.0, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and two HDMI outputs. Another perk is that there’s a built-in PCIe port, which allows you to upgrade this NAS down the road with something like a 10GbE network card or M.2 SSD cache. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 240 customers.

For those just getting started with always-on storage, going with the best-selling Synology DS220j at $168 might be a better option. You’re notably stepping down to a single hard drive bay, but will make out for less than the lead deal. I’ve been using one of these exclusively for backups over the past few months and have been impressed with the performance.

If you’re just in need of some more basic storage, earlier today we spotted discounts on various Kingston, WD, and Seagate drops as low as $20. We’re also still seeing a notable launch discount on Synology’s new 5-Bay DS1520+ NAS, which is $50 off the going rate.

QNAP TS-253Be 2-Bay NAS features:

Built for media creators and creative professionals working in office and home environments, the TS-253Be 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP features an empty PCIe 2.0 x2 slot that can further boost productivity via a separately sold QNAP QM2 expansion card to add M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or install a compatible wireless card to use the TS-253Be as a wireless access point.