RCA’s all-in-one microwave convection oven can also air fry: $149 (Reg. $199)

BuyDig is offering the RCA All-in-One Microwave Air Fryer and Convection Oven for $149 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently fetching $179 over at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $50 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is a 1.2-Cu. Ft. microwave with all of the air frying and convection/broiling accessories you need included. Along with 10-power levels and five 1-touch cooking modes, as well as a dedicated defrost option, this model is really more like a microwave multi-cooker. The stainless steel construction carries 1000-watts of total power with temperatures up to 400-degrees, and a handy child lock. Ratings are thin on this model, but other RCA microwaves carry solid reviews. More details below.

Now, if the microwave aspect of today’s lead deal doesn’t interest you, something like the Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer might. It comes in at $60, saving you about $90 over today’s lead deal, and carries solid user ratings on Amazon.

But you might also want to give some of the other multi-cookers we have on sale a look as well. Those include Crock-Pot’s 8-qt. 1-pot meal solution and Ninja’s air fryer-equipped 6.5-quart Foodi Multi-Cooker. Throw this discounted $20 Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker into this mix, and you’re looking at a complete small appliance makeover. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more options.

More on the RCA All-in-One Microwave Air Fryer:

A 3-in-1 kitchen cooking appliance that handles your Microwave, Air Fryer, and Convection Oven needs efficiently and easily. Use each cooking method individually or combine them for fast, healthy, easy-made meals. With 10 power levels, 5 one-touch cooking methods, and a programmable defrosting mode, incredible cooking customization is at your fingertips. Learn the ins and outs of your new multi-function oven with a included handy user manual, complete with suggested cooking times and optimal program usage.