Crock-Pot’s 8-qt. 1-pot meal solution multi-cooker drops to $50 (Reg. $70+)

- Aug. 31st 2020 11:18 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $50
0

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly listed at $130 via Best Buy, it typically sells for between $70 and $100 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. A perfect 1-pot meal solution, the 8-quart capacity can support an entire family-sized meal. This all-in-one appliance features multiple cooking modes including pressure cook, slow cook, brown, sauté, steam, boil, and simmer, as well as a manual pressure mode with a customized cooking time option. Alongside the non-stick pot, you’ll also receive a steam rack and a serving spoon. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s offer is well under the lowest priced Instant Pot models which start from $60 on the 3-quart mini right now. Even the older model Instant Pot Lux starts at $60. Needless to say, today’s lead deal is one of the best prices you’ll find on a multi-cooker from a trustworthy brand. Your best bet for achieving that 1-pot meal solution for less would be something like this $30 Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker with stellar ratings.

We also still have the air fryer-equipped Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker down at $169 and while we are talking about the cookers Instant Pot made famous, check out the brand’s new coffee maker. You’ll find the rest of today’s most notable home goods offers right here including waffle makers, Home Depot tool sales, today’s Gold Box Breville deal, and much more.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker:

  • Spacious 8 quart size feeds 10 plus people, making it a time saving appliance for larger families or entertaining
  • All in 1 appliance with additional functions like Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown, Sauté, Steam, as well as Boil and Simmer
  • Manual Pressure function lets you set any cooking time at either high or low pressure, allowing you to customize recipes
  • Make a variety of quick, healthy meals at a touch of a button, like chili, soups, grains, and more by using any of the convenient 1 touch meal settings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Crock-Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard