Crock-Pot’s 8-qt. 1-pot meal solution multi-cooker drops to $50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly listed at $130 via Best Buy, it typically sells for between $70 and $100 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. A perfect 1-pot meal solution, the 8-quart capacity can support an entire family-sized meal. This all-in-one appliance features multiple cooking modes including pressure cook, slow cook, brown, sauté, steam, boil, and simmer, as well as a manual pressure mode with a customized cooking time option. Alongside the non-stick pot, you’ll also receive a steam rack and a serving spoon. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s offer is well under the lowest priced Instant Pot models which start from $60 on the 3-quart mini right now. Even the older model Instant Pot Lux starts at $60. Needless to say, today’s lead deal is one of the best prices you’ll find on a multi-cooker from a trustworthy brand. Your best bet for achieving that 1-pot meal solution for less would be something like this $30 Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker with stellar ratings.

We also still have the air fryer-equipped Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker down at $169 and while we are talking about the cookers Instant Pot made famous, check out the brand’s new coffee maker. You’ll find the rest of today’s most notable home goods offers right here including waffle makers, Home Depot tool sales, today’s Gold Box Breville deal, and much more.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker:

Spacious 8 quart size feeds 10 plus people, making it a time saving appliance for larger families or entertaining

All in 1 appliance with additional functions like Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown, Sauté, Steam, as well as Boil and Simmer

Manual Pressure function lets you set any cooking time at either high or low pressure, allowing you to customize recipes

Make a variety of quick, healthy meals at a touch of a button, like chili, soups, grains, and more by using any of the convenient 1 touch meal settings

