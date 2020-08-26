Ninja’s air fryer-equipped 6.5-quart Foodi Multi-Cooker now $169 (Reg. $230)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker (OP300) for $169 shipped. Regularly $229 and currently starting at just below $200 on Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the best price we can find on this model. This 8-in-1 multi-cooker features a 6.5-quart capacity and the ability to both pressure cook and air fry your meals. It includes a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated cooking pot as well as a 4-quart “Cook & Crisp” basket that can cook up to 3-pounds of French fries to a perfect golden brown. It might not be the comparable model that can also dehydrate foods, but that one currently fetches $200 at Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

An obvious alternative for any of the pricey Ninja Foodi cookers is the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. At just $79, it provides even more cooking modes and carries a stellar 4+ star rating from over 93,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the air frying action here, but this Amazon best-seller is certainly worth a closer look.

Check out these deals on Cuisinart’s 17-piece kitchen utensil set and OXO’s gorgeous coffee grinder to complete your kitchen upgrade. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker:

The Ninja Foodi—The Pressure Cooker That Crisps. Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, TenderCrisper

TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods.* Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.** *Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes **Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

6.5-Quart Ceramic-Coated Pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

