Chefman’s Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker now $20 for today only (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 33% of the going rate, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Designed to bring mess-free fluffy Belgian-style waffles to your breakfast table, this model features a wrap-around channel to prevent leakage or spills. It has six temperature settings from light to extra crispy, a non-stick interior, 700-watts of overall power, and includes a handy 160-ml measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable waffle makers out there for less than $20. Today’s model was already among the most affordable options before it went on sale. However, there are a couple other models to consider. If the $10 Dash Mini Maker is too small for your needs, take a look at the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker. You can currently lock one of these highly-rated Oster waffle makers in for under $18 Prime shipped right now. You won’t get the overflow treatment, nor the measuring cup, but it will cook the waffles much the same otherwise.

While we are talking kitchenware and deals on items for around the house, don’t miss today’s Breville Pro Espresso Machine Gold Box offer and these ongoing price drops on Bodum electric and stovetop gooseneck kettles. You’ll also want browse through UGG’s new fall home collection and our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker:

It’s time to make a change to your waffle routine! Fresh Belgian waffles and a clean counter-top have always been the unachievable dream for the home cook and breakfast enthusiast. With the mess-free, Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker, Chefman has made those dreams a reality. Gone are the days of worrying about batter leakage and overflow only to see it end up all over the countertop. Designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this unique feature prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking; measuring cup included for easy pouring and rests on the side of your bowl.

