Upgrade your gaming rig with MSI’s RX 5700 XT MECH OC 8GB GPU from $360

Newegg is currently offering the MSI AMD RX 5700 XT MECH OC 8GB PCIe 4.0 Graphics Card for $379.99 shipped when you use the promo code 93XPR75. Drop the price even further to $359.99 shipped when you also fill out this mail-in rebate. Normally $420 at Best Buy, today’s deal saves you up to 15% and falls as far as $60 below its regular going rate. This marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a 5700 XT and is the lowest available. Offering compatibility with the latest PCIe 4.0 technology, this graphics card is also backward compatible with older PCIe 3.0 motherboards just the same. You’ll find enough power here to easily run Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, should that be an upgrade you’re looking to make. Rated 4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The GTX 1660Ti might be a good option for you. It only has 6GB of VRAM and it’s based on PCIe 3.0, not PCIe 4.0, but overall, it’s a fantastic entry-level graphics card. At just $280 shipped on Amazon, you’ll find that this GPU is perfect for 1080p gaming.

Looking for a full system to play Flight Simulator 2020 on? The NZXT Starter PC is priced from $699 and offers killer value for the specs you get. We detailed everything about these brand-new desktops from NZXT, so be sure to check it out and see if it’d be a good fit for your setup.

MSI RX 5700 XT MECH OC GPU features:

8GB 256-Bit GDDR6

Core Clock 1670 MHz

Boost Clock 1925 MHz

1 x HDMI 2.0b 3 x DisplayPort 1.4

2560 Stream Processors

PCI Express 4.0

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!