A new all-time low brings Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $280 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Android Tablet for $279.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its lineup of Android tablets, the 6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and expandable microSD card storage to complement the onboard 64GB of space. Samsung also ups the ante on creativity thanks to support for the included S-Pen, allowing you to take notes through the fall semester and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 135 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

A great way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal is by protecting the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a new case. Opting to spend just $15 will score you this cover that provides 360-degree protection thanks to a hardshell back and folding cover that’ll even double as a stand for more conveniently watching movies and the like.

Or if you’re in the market for something a bit more capable, earlier this morning, we spotted a series of certified refurbished Chromebooks on sale. With prices starting at $260, you’ll be able to score discounted models from Samsung, Acer, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

