Margaritaville drink mixers, accessories, more on sale from $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $500, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen in 2020. This is your all-in-one stop for a margarita, featuring three 24-ounce blending jars and the ability to make six different drinks, including margarita, daiquiri, colada, mudslide, mojito, and smoothie. Made of bamboo wood and aluminum, it has an understated design with plenty of punch to keep the party going all night. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Margaritaville 4-piece Serving Set for $13.49. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $17. While not a huge discount, it’s a great way to leverage your savings from today’s lead deal and take your margarita setup to a new level. You’ll receive everything you need to salt rims and prep your limes. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Jump into our home goods guide for additional deals across just about every category, including vacuums, Dyson fans, and more.

Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker features:

Three 24-ounce blending jars automatically creates of 72-ounce of frozen drink per cycle

Capability to create 6+ different drink types (margarita, daiquiri, colada, mudslide, mojito, smoothie)

Rotating ice chute creates spectacle appeal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!