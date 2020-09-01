Margaritaville drink mixers, accessories, more on sale from $13.50

- Sep. 1st 2020 7:23 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $500, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen in 2020. This is your all-in-one stop for a margarita, featuring three 24-ounce blending jars and the ability to make six different drinks, including margarita, daiquiri, colada, mudslide, mojito, and smoothie. Made of bamboo wood and aluminum, it has an understated design with plenty of punch to keep the party going all night. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Margaritaville 4-piece Serving Set for $13.49. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $17. While not a huge discount, it’s a great way to leverage your savings from today’s lead deal and take your margarita setup to a new level. You’ll receive everything you need to salt rims and prep your limes. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Jump into our home goods guide for additional deals across just about every category, including vacuums, Dyson fans, and more.

Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker features:

  • Three 24-ounce blending jars automatically creates of 72-ounce of frozen drink per cycle
  • Capability to create 6+ different drink types (margarita, daiquiri, colada, mudslide, mojito, smoothie)
  • Rotating ice chute creates spectacle appeal

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp