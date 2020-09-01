KitchenAid’s retro-style whistling kettle now $30 shipped (Reg. up to $70)

The official KitchenAid eBay store is now offering its 2-Quart Kettle with Full Handle (KTEN20DB) for $29.99 shipped. Originally $90 and still fetching as much as $70 at Amazon in select colors, today’s deal is the best price we can find. Featuring KitchenAid’s usual retro-style design, this kettle has a polished stainless steel construction and a vibrantly-colored porcelain exterior. Alongside the 2-quart capacity and audible whistling noise, this stovetop model also features a full stainless steel handle with a handy palm-press button to open the spout. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you will find some off-brand stovetop models for well under $30, you could also score the electric AmazonBasics Stainless Steel model for just $22 Prime shipped. You won’t get the classic design or the whistle, but you also don’t have to even worry about kicking up the stove for this one. Just fill, push the button, wait a couple minutes, and your boiling water will be ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers.

We also still have a great deal running Mueller’s LED-equipped glass and steel electric kettle at $19. But you might also want to check out these Bodum electric and stovetop gooseneck kettles up to 30% off. Or hang on to the last bit of warm weather with today’s Gold Box Margaritaville sale from $13.50.

More on the KitchenAid Stovetop Kettle:

Removable Lid makes filling and cleaning easy

Polished Stainless Steel Thumb-Press Spout makes pouring easy – simply tip, open, and pour in a single motion

The sturdy, yet comfortable, handle makes serving easy, while its polished stainless steel adds a distinctive elegance to any kitchen

The Vibrantly Colored Porcelain Exterior brings a distinct accent to your kitchen

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!