Amazon's flourishing Timbuk2 sale takes up to 58% off MacBook-ready bags

- Sep. 1st 2020 2:13 pm ET

Today at Amazon we’ve found a large selection of Timbuk2 bags available at up to 58% off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Division Laptop Backpack for $45.61 shipped. That’s up to $63 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This bag features a padded laptop compartment that’s ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized laptop. This pocket is accessed from the back, leaving additional room for the main compartment. Timbuk2 stands behind this bag by supplying its customers with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 bags on sale.

More Timbuk2 bags on sale:

Oh, and let’s not forget that today’s findings only add to the existing list of Timbuk2 and Osprey bag discounts we had already discovered. Yesterday’s roundup is still live and you can scoop up options for as little as $24. Additionally, the massive list of Osprey deals we found a few days ago is also ready for your perusal.

Timbuk2 Division Laptop Backpack features:

  • Back padded laptop compartment fits up to a 15″ laptop; Rear access to laptop pocket keeps your device protected while giving more space in the main compartment for other stuff; Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff; Large main compartment fits books, lunch, and a light jacket; Neoprene water bottle pocket;
  • External compression straps for cinching or expanding; Grab handle for easy lifting; In-pocket key keeper; Reflective hits; Reflective zipper pulls; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights
  • Airmesh ventilated back panel; Removable sternum strap; Main body material is rugged 400D Static Polyester

