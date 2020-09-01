Belkin SoundForm Elite packs Assistant and a 10W Qi charger at $230 (Save $70)

- Sep. 1st 2020 9:36 am ET

Get this deal
$300 $230
0

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $229.99 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen to date. Whether you’re looking to simplify the desk or nightstand, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite is worth a look. It combines a a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging station, allowing you to listen to music throughout the day or drift off to sleep with some ambient tunes, all while refueling a smartphone. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

A great alternative to consider would be grabbing Anker’s Soundcore Wakey at $74 instead. This option does ditch the built-in voice control and smart home control, but will offer a pretty similar experience otherwise. It pairs a Bluetooth speaker with 10W Qi charger, and even packs an integrated LED clock. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re in the market for another way to bring Assistant into your setup, right now, Google Home Max bundled with some smart home accessories has been marked down to $199. Plus, Amazon has rolled out its own collection of smart speaker deals with various Echo offerings from $17.50.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$300 $230
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Smart Home Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go