Belkin SoundForm Elite packs Assistant and a 10W Qi charger at $230 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $229.99 shipped in two styles. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen to date. Whether you’re looking to simplify the desk or nightstand, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite is worth a look. It combines a a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging station, allowing you to listen to music throughout the day or drift off to sleep with some ambient tunes, all while refueling a smartphone. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

A great alternative to consider would be grabbing Anker’s Soundcore Wakey at $74 instead. This option does ditch the built-in voice control and smart home control, but will offer a pretty similar experience otherwise. It pairs a Bluetooth speaker with 10W Qi charger, and even packs an integrated LED clock. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re in the market for another way to bring Assistant into your setup, right now, Google Home Max bundled with some smart home accessories has been marked down to $199. Plus, Amazon has rolled out its own collection of smart speaker deals with various Echo offerings from $17.50.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

