We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While you’ll still find some notable offers live down below, including Baldur’s Gate and Cloud Outliner Pro, there are now plenty more to add to this week’s list. From a series of productivity and relaxation apps to dungeon crawlers and more, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at today’s price drops. Highlights include titles like Screeny 3.0, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, Dungeon Warfare 2, WEATHER NOW, Noteshelf, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Screeny 3.0: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Utiful Photo Organizer: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: CardioBot – Heart Rate Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: while True: learn(): $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harmonium Anywhere: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Horror: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WebSSH Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Matchy Moods: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder – Record, Add Notes & Photos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Coffee Buzz: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Screeny 3.0 :

Screeny 3.0 has an all new look. It screens your camera roll and helps you to filter and delete things that are no longer necessary. So now along with screenshots it also helps you to manage unwanted live photos (keeps the photo and removes video from live photo), photos and videos as well. Media accumulates over time but there might be a case that you are working on a project currently and want to use or review them. So we have made it easy for you to filter unwanted Screenshots, live photos, photos and videos easily. You can use any of the following filters:

