Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $24, Far Cry New Dawn $16, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for $24.09 with free digital delivery. Still fetching $70 at Amazon, this is a great time to give the best Star Wars game in years a go at a major discount. Players take on the role of a former “Padawan on the run from the Empire” who must complete his training before “Imperial Inquisitors discover plans to revive the Jedi Order.” There are large sandbox-style environments to explore, an “innovative lightsaber combat system,” and more. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins, God of War, Far Cry New Dawn, Paper Mario: The Origami King, MLB The Show 20, Mario + Rabbids Gold, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Mega Man, Ubisoft, indies sales from $3
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus & PS Now from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $49 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Splinter Cell franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale from $5
- Xbox Assasin’s Creed franchise sale from $5
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division FREE (Reg. up to $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Live Gold only
- God of War $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $33)
- The Evil Within 2 $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $8 (Reg. $20)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $6 (Reg. $15)
- Wasteland 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $28 (Reg. $40)
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $43 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $80 (In-stock)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Rage 2 $11 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC
Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8
Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign
Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more
Sony unveils the FREE September PS Plus games: Street Fighter V and PUBG
Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more
