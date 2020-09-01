Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $24, Far Cry New Dawn $16, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for $24.09 with free digital delivery. Still fetching $70 at Amazon, this is a great time to give the best Star Wars game in years a go at a major discount. Players take on the role of a former “Padawan on the run from the Empire” who must complete his training before “Imperial Inquisitors discover plans to revive the Jedi Order.” There are large sandbox-style environments to explore, an “innovative lightsaber combat system,” and more. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins, God of War, Far Cry New Dawn, Paper Mario: The Origami King, MLB The Show 20, Mario + Rabbids Gold, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

