Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $24, Far Cry New Dawn $16, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for $24.09 with free digital delivery. Still fetching $70 at Amazon, this is a great time to give the best Star Wars game in years a go at a major discount. Players take on the role of a former “Padawan on the run from the Empire” who must complete his training before “Imperial Inquisitors discover plans to revive the Jedi Order.” There are large sandbox-style environments to explore, an “innovative lightsaber combat system,” and more. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins, God of War, Far Cry New Dawn, Paper Mario: The Origami King, MLB The Show 20, Mario + Rabbids Gold, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC

Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8

Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign

Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

Sony unveils the FREE September PS Plus games: Street Fighter V and PUBG

Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!