Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces fall as low as $59

- Sep. 1st 2020 1:14 pm ET

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Citizen, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches marked down as low as $59. Our favorite is the Timex Fairfield Chrono 41mm Watch for $62.62 shipped. That’s 51% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $31. This stylish watch features a 20mm stainless steel mesh bracelet and white dial with a date window at 4 o’clock. Alongside this you’ll also find a 30-minute stopwatch, perfect for use as a kitchen timer and more. Timex touts this model as being able to resist water in depths of up to 100-feet. Reviews are still rolling in on this specific timepiece, but Timex watches are reputable. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If nothing above feels like a great fit, take a moment to peruse our findings from a few days back. There you’ll find Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, and Timex watches from $33. Savings of up to $94 off are ripe for the picking, with our top pick being Fossil’s Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch.

Timex Fairfield Chrono 41mm Watch features:

  • Adjustable rose gold-tone 20mm stainless steel mesh bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • White dial with date window at 4 o’clock; full markers
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
  • Rose gold-tone 41mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

