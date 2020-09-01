Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces fall as low as $59

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Citizen, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches marked down as low as $59. Our favorite is the Timex Fairfield Chrono 41mm Watch for $62.62 shipped. That’s 51% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $31. This stylish watch features a 20mm stainless steel mesh bracelet and white dial with a date window at 4 o’clock. Alongside this you’ll also find a 30-minute stopwatch, perfect for use as a kitchen timer and more. Timex touts this model as being able to resist water in depths of up to 100-feet. Reviews are still rolling in on this specific timepiece, but Timex watches are reputable. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.
More watches on sale:
- Timex Command Urban 47mm: $59 (Reg. $73)
- Timex Expedition Pioneer 41mm: $67 (Reg. $95)
- Timex MK1 Aluminum/Nylon: $101 (Reg. $119)
- Timex Navi XL 41mm Stainless Steel: $80 (Reg. $94)
- Skagen Aktiv Titanium: $87 (Reg. $103)
- Fossil Chapman Stainless Steel: $118 (Reg. $169)
- Citizen Eco-Drive (CA4190-54E): $170 (Reg. $210)
- View all…
If nothing above feels like a great fit, take a moment to peruse our findings from a few days back. There you’ll find Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, and Timex watches from $33. Savings of up to $94 off are ripe for the picking, with our top pick being Fossil’s Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch.
Timex Fairfield Chrono 41mm Watch features:
- Adjustable rose gold-tone 20mm stainless steel mesh bracelet fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
- White dial with date window at 4 o’clock; full markers
- 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
- Rose gold-tone 41mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial
- Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing
