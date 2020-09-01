ComiXology is kicking off its latest batch of discounts this week with a new start here sale that’s taking up to 83% off a selection of digital graphic novels from $3. Spanning everything from Marvel and DC to Dark Horse and more, there are plenty of great reads here to expand your digital library. A perfect place to jump in would be picking up Spider-Verse at $4.99. Down from $30, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Whether you’re excited about the news that Spider-Verse 2 will be landing in theaters, or just want something to hold you over until its release, this 608-page graphic novel is an easy buy. Head below for even more deals from ComiXology Start Here Sale.

Notable ComiXology Start Here Sale deals

The deals don’t end there today, as ComiXology has also launched a new collection of Demon Slayer manga at $4.99 per volume. Down from the usual $7 going rate on each title, you’ll find the first 15 volumes discounted in today’s sale. Demon Slayer may very well be one of the most popular eastern series out there right now and follows the plot of a boy named Tanjiro on his mission to avenge his family by becoming a demon slayer. Shop all the deals here.

Spider-Verse features:

When the evil Inheritors begin exterminating spider-characters throughout the multiverse, every single Spider-Man ever is needed to save the day! An interdimensional spider-army gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family, but none of them is safe as the Prophecy comes to fruition! What will this brutal war for survival mean for Peter Parker and the rest of the spiders? Spider-Verse 2.