DEWALT’s dual-bevel 12-inch compound miter saw nears all-time low at $299

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12-inch 15A Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $299 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. Normally $379, today’s deal is within $20 of the all-time low set only once before during Black Friday 2019 and is the best available. If you’re searching for a do-it-all miter saw, this is a great choice. With a 12-inch blade, it can cut up to 2×8 dimensional lumber at 90-degrees and 2×6 at 45-degrees. The dual-bevel feature allows you to easily make miter cuts at 45-degrees tilt or bevel. This kit includes the saw, a carbide blade, wrench, dust bag, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for DEWALT’s 12-inch 15A Single-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $199 shipped. The main thing you’re losing out on here is that the head of the miter saw only bevels one way, instead of both. But, you can easily work around this by flipping your piece around to create the opposite bevel. If you can live with that drawback, you’ll get the same motor, blade, and DEWALT namesake for $100 less than today’s lead deal.

Looking for other DIY must-haves? Well, Craftsman’s 40-piece mechanic’s tool set is down to $28.50 right now. Normally $50 or more, this sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We’re also tracking a sale at Home Depot that takes up to 25% off nailers, compressors, and more.

DEWALT 12-inch Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw features:

INTEGRATED XPS CUT LINE positioning system with LED light provides adjustment free cut line indication

MITER DETENT PLATE IMPROVES PRODUCTIVITY AND ENSURES CUTTING ACCURACY: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops

MITER DENTENT OVERRIDE that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the miter detents

