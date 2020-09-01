Score 1-year of The Economist magazine at over $140 off, now $48 shipped

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to The Economist magazine for $47.99 with free delivery in print or digital form. Simply use our 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly close to $200 at both DiscountMags and Amazon, today’s offer is $142 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Otherwise, you can score a print and digital subscription for $69.99 using the above code, which is down from the usual $215 or so. Head below for more details.

Described as the “premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs,” The Economist covers everything from international news, world politics, and business, to finance, science, and technology. Established in 1843, its “main service to its readers is as a global newspaper: To uncover new ideas from all around the world.”

More on The Economist magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

