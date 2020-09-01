Smartphone Accessories: Folding 10W Qi Charging Stand $12 (50% off), more

US_ESR (97% positive all-time feedback from 3,800+) via Amazon is currently offering its Folding 10W Qi Charging Pad for $11.99 Prime shipped when code 6DSGXD62 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $24, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $3 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. This charging stand will be as convenient at the desk as it will a nightstand and more thanks to its folding design. It can prop up your device for keeping an eye on notifications while refueling, and then can also lay flat, as well. This charging stand is capable of dishing out 10W of power to Android handsets, and then 7.5W to iPhones. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Simply plug it in and start charging. Supports both horizontal and vertical charging. NOTE: Because the charger is optimized for dual-position charging, when the charger is folded flat, your phone should be slightly offset from the center of the charger to charge properly. Non-slip padding provides added stability in both stand and pad mode. Compatible with most phone cases. An intelligent, highly-efficient chip provides 10W fast charging for the Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra and more.

