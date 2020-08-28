Bodum is now offering some great gooseneck kettle deals. First up, we have the BISTRO Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle in black or stainless steel for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 or 20% off the regular $50 price tag and the lowest price we can find. Bodum’s goosenecks are as attractive on the countertop as they are functional. Ideal for use with pour-over coffee makers, they can also be used for everything else you might need boiling water for. A durable stainless steel construction is complemented by a steel inner wall, non-slip handle, 24-ounce capacity, and a simple on/off switch (automatic shut-off for peace of mind included). While ratings are thin on this model, Bodum’s other electric gooseneck kettles carry 4+ star ratings from over 800 Amazon customers. More gooseneck kettle deals below.

Bodum is also offering 30% off its stovetop BISTRO gooseneck kettles right now. Regularly $50, both the black and stainless steel models are marked down to $34.99 shipped right now. These gooseneck kettle deals will offer much of the same feature set as today’s lead offer, including the 34-ounce capacity, but are designed specifically for use on “ceramic, induction, gas and all electrical stovetops.” Again, ratings are thin, but Bodum is a well-known kitchenware maker.

But if the attractive Bodum look isn’t worth the price for you, take a look at this very highly-rated Mueller LED-equipped glass and steel electric kettle while it’s down at $19.

We are seeing a wide-range of kitchenware deals today including Bodum’s Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder, MasterPan cookware from $20, and Gold Box Blendtec offers. Be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more offers on items for around the house.

More on the Bodum BISTRO Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle :

With its slim, elongated spout, compact body and powerful electric base, our gooseneck kettle is as efficient as it is eye-catching. Expertly designed and produced to the highest standards, our chic kettle is all you need to enhance your pour over brewing technique and enjoy every cup more. The spout is specially shaped to give you optimum control over the water flow for precision pouring at its very best. That leads to optimum extraction of the beans’ natural oils for the best possible taste and aroma.

