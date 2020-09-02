Brushed nickel adorns Amazon’s Rivet Modern Floor Lamp: $86 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Metal Floor Lamp for $86.02 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This modern-looking lamp boasts an adjustable-height that allows you to tweak it to best suit your space. Brushed nickel adorns the frame and an elongated off-white linen shade aims to bring ambiance to any room it enters. Once assembled, this lamp measures 12-inches in diameter and roughly 5-feet tall. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The deal above is far from the only furniture discount we’ve found this week. In fact, we published a post with end tables, seating, and more from $17. Brands there range from Rivet to Walker Edison and AmazonBasics to Novogratz. Swing by to see which deal is best aligned with your needs.

On the hunt for a fresh bed frame or mattress? If so, yesterday we found Zinus and Casper deals priced from $145. Our favorite from the batch is Zinus’ Lottie Upholstered King Bed Frame for $226. This makes for a rather affordable way to upgrade from a queen or smaller-sized bed.

Amazon Rivet Metal Floor Lamp features:

This adjustable-height floor lamp features 2 parallel rods, joined at the center by a perpendicular plate. This intersection of form and function creates an elegant lighting solution for any indoor space.

Paired with an elongated off-white linen shade, convenient on/off pull chain

Sturdy metal poles with a brushed nickel finish

