Brushed nickel adorns Amazon’s Rivet Modern Floor Lamp: $86 (Save 30%)

- Sep. 2nd 2020 1:55 pm ET

$86
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Metal Floor Lamp for $86.02 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This modern-looking lamp boasts an adjustable-height that allows you to tweak it to best suit your space. Brushed nickel adorns the frame and an elongated off-white linen shade aims to bring ambiance to any room it enters. Once assembled, this lamp measures 12-inches in diameter and roughly 5-feet tall. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The deal above is far from the only furniture discount we’ve found this week. In fact, we published a post with end tables, seating, and more from $17. Brands there range from Rivet to Walker Edison and AmazonBasics to Novogratz. Swing by to see which deal is best aligned with your needs.

On the hunt for a fresh bed frame or mattress? If so, yesterday we found Zinus and Casper deals priced from $145. Our favorite from the batch is Zinus’ Lottie Upholstered King Bed Frame for $226. This makes for a rather affordable way to upgrade from a queen or smaller-sized bed.

Amazon Rivet Metal Floor Lamp features:

  • This adjustable-height floor lamp features 2 parallel rods, joined at the center by a perpendicular plate. This intersection of form and function creates an elegant lighting solution for any indoor space.
  • Paired with an elongated off-white linen shade, convenient on/off pull chain
  • Sturdy metal poles with a brushed nickel finish

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$86
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author