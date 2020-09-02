Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Capsule mini projector drops to $260 (Reg. $320)

Woot is currently offering the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector at $259.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it has a list price of $350 and is on sale for $320 at Amazon right now. Today’s discount matches our last mention and is the best available. You’ll find that Anker’s portable projector offers an Android-powered experience. Though it sports a compact design, you’ll be able to enjoy up to a 100-inch screen and 4-hours of battery life. Anker also packs built-in speakers and an HDMI port to this pint-sized projector. Speaking of pint-sized, this projector is literally no larger than a soda can, making it perfect for backyard movie nights or vacations. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Anker Nebula Astro Portable Projector is another great choice. Coming in at $240 when you clip the on-page coupon, this model sports a unique design that’s bound to impress. With a 100-lumen brightness, you’ll be able to turn any living room into a movie theater once the lights go out. It has 2.5-hours of battery life, which is down from the 4-hours you’ll find in today’s lead deal, but still enjoy to get through most movies. Interested in learning more? We recently went hands-on with the Nebula Astro, so be sure to swing by our review to find out what we thought.

Speaking of projectors, did you see what Samsung just announced? The company’s latest is dubbed ‘The Premiere‘ and offers a laser projection of up to 130 inches on your wall. With a 4K resolution, this is perfect for a premium home theater setup.

Anker Nebula Capsule projector features:

Nebula Capsule is a smart cinema that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Using Android 7.1 it plays content from your favorite video streaming app or mirrors your phone’s screen to create a remarkably detailed picture up to 100 inches big. Enjoy stunning picture and sound, wherever you want.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!