Bose unveils new smart speaker and soundbars with Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant coming soon

Bose has today announced its latest smart speakers, or more specifically, one smart speaker and two smart soundbars. With Alexa voice control built-in, support coming for Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2 arriving next year, Bose is looking to better compete with Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Bose detailed its three new offerings in a press release today, the Bose Home Speaker 500 and Bose Soundbar 500 and 700. All three have integrated Alexa voice control and can be used on their own or as a multi-room system.

Apple users will be pleased to hear these new speakers will be gaining AirPlay 2 support in “early 2019.” While Bose didn’t specifically mention Google Assistant, presumably that functionality will also be arriving as it said “other voice assistants to follow.”

Other features the Home Speaker 500 and Soundbar 500 and 700 share include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bose’s proprietary custom-designed eight-microphone array. It is “precisely positioned for accurate near-field and far-field voice pickup” that allows the speakers to hear commands even when you have the audio turned up high.

Calling out Sonos, HomePod and any other competitors, Bose touts that the Home Speaker 500 “has the widest soundstage of any smart speaker available today.” The company also says that it doesn’t require two of the speakers to get great stereo sound.

It takes just one Home Speaker 500 to deliver true stereo separation — there’s no need to pair two.

As for the Soundbar 500 and 700, they are said to deliver “stunning performance with equally stunning design.” They both use the company’s ADAPTiQ® technology which acoustically tunes sound to their surroundings. Soundbar 500 and 700 also feature an HDMI audio return channel and can be paired with a wireless sub and rear speakers for those wanting a 5.1 channel setup.

All three of the new smart speakers will be available in October. Home Speaker 500 lands at $399.99. Soundbar 500 and 700 will go for $549.95 and $799.95, respectively.

For more details, check out the full press release below: