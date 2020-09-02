Amazon’s offering Columbia PFG Mesh Flag Hat for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is currently offering Columbia PFG Mesh Fish Flag Ball Cap in black for $14.90 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This hat can be worn by men or women alike and is great for everyday wear. It also has a ventilated backing to be breathable and a fabric lining to promote comfort. This style of hat is also trendy for the fall season and the black coloring is very versatile. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 1,600 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this hat.

Be ready for cool weather with the Columbia Mighty Lite Beanie that’s marked down to $11.99. Regularly this beanie is priced at $19 and it has a trendy fashionable pom at the top. A beanie is a great way to keep you ears warm in cold weather and this style is color-blocked which is very fashionable. This is another style that’s unisex and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, and many more. Also, Columbia is also having its Labor Day Sale with 25% off sitewide.

Columbia PFG Mesh Flag Cap features:

Columbia’s Unisex Fish Ball Cap features a classic fit that provides comfort for long fishing days to casual wear.

A flag patch that features an embroidered fish design adds style and character to this fishing hat.

A ventilated back adds breathability for comfortable wear no matter the temperature.

This fishing hat is crafted of soft, quality fabric for comfortable, form-fitting wear.

Comfortable and breathable with subtle style, this unisex fishing hat is perfect from long days out on the water to casual days outside.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!