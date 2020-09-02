It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While much of yesterday’s most notable offers are still down below, today we are tracking some solid productivity price drops as well as art suites, photo manipulation apps, and more. Highlights of today’s collection includes titles like Magic Launcher Pro, GPS Navigation & Maps, Big Photo, Logo Creator, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Find My Bluetooth Earbud’s-BL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GPS Navigation & Maps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Timelines Time Tracking: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pupil Distance PD Measure: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Big Photo: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Power Password Manager: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WebDAV Nav+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Logo Creator.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Export Contact: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: The Last of Us II $50, Shenmue 3 $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Screeny 3.0: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Utiful Photo Organizer: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: CardioBot – Heart Rate Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: while True: learn(): $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Magic Launcher Pro :

Magic Launcher is the only Today Widget App Launcher you will ever need, with the ability to launch more all apps in the App Store and actions from the Today Widget in the Notification Center it makes using your iPhone or iPad even easier! Launch calls, texts and more with your friends in one swipe and tap with our Magic Contact launchers. Unlimited capabilities for launching any apps in App Store and actions including all top apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat all in your Notification Center. Dynamic Launcher makes your smartphone smarter: Dynamic Launcher is an intelligent launcher that gives you the right apps at the right moments throughout your day.

