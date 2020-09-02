Today’s best game deals: The Last of Us II $50, Shenmue 3 $20, more

- Sep. 2nd 2020 9:41 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II on PS4 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $10 off the going rate and the best price we have tracked since the game released. After a string of delays, Sony finally dropped the highly-anticipated sequel to Joel and Ellie’s story in June. Then just last month, Naughty Dog added a ton of new content to the experience including Grounded mode and alternate visual filters, among much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Shenmue 3, The Last Guardian, God of War, Ori and the Blind Forest, Days Gone, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

New Animal Crossing content hits today: Fall crafting materials and much more

8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC

Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8

Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign

Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

Sony unveils the FREE September PS Plus games: Street Fighter V and PUBG

Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Naughty Dog

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard