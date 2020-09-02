Today’s best game deals: The Last of Us II $50, Shenmue 3 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Last of Us Part II on PS4 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $10 off the going rate and the best price we have tracked since the game released. After a string of delays, Sony finally dropped the highly-anticipated sequel to Joel and Ellie’s story in June. Then just last month, Naughty Dog added a ton of new content to the experience including Grounded mode and alternate visual filters, among much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Shenmue 3, The Last Guardian, God of War, Ori and the Blind Forest, Days Gone, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

