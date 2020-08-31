About two months ago, Scout Yoho caught our attention. Despite the fact that it weighed in at a mere 913 pounds, it managed to deliver solar power, a fireplace, and more. Fast forward to today, and you’ll find Scout Kenai, a feature-rich camping solution that’s likely to prove more desirable to most. Standout additions include a built-in toilet, bigger bed, and the option to bundle a portable shower. It’s compatible with “full-sized short and long box trucks,” making it a viable option for many. Kenai is the third member to join Scout’s lineup. Continue reading to learn more.

Scout Kenai equips campers with a bathroom, solar power, more

If you love camping but are turned off by some lack of amenities, Scout Kenai may be the solution for you. It’s the “biggest and most fully-featured” model released by Scout, yet it still manages to stay minimalistic and fit in a wide variety of truck beds.

Kenai mimics Yoho with a robust list of standard features, including a 160W Renogy Monocrystalline Solar Panel, Goal Zero Yeti 1500 Lithium Power Station, and the list goes on. Further customization allows it to sleep 4-6 people, wield a toilet, gas fireplace, and more.

Thanks to its aluminum exoskeleton framing, the standard configuration of Kenai weighs in at 1,370 pounds. Scout touts that this puts it “amongst the lightest hard-wall campers in the Industry today.”

This approach also means that no wood is used, delivering a design that “will never rot” and “last for generations.”

Pricing and availability

Intrigued by Scout Kenai? If so, you can pre-order your very own right now at a starting price of $23,625. Buyers can tack on additional features from there, with options ranging from a rooftop tent to a portable shower. Scout currently anticipates an order lead time of three to four months. This means buyers may be able to hit the road by the end of 2020. Reservations require a $500 deposit.

9to5Toys’ Take

Scout Kenai looks like it will be a great addition to the company’s lineup. Once again, Scout is pushing the limits of what a truck bed can pull off. It makes traditional RVs and campers a tougher sell to anyone on the hunt for a minimalistic approach to taking more outdoor adventures.

While not nearly as affordable as the Polydrop Trailer, truck owners are able to benefit from a more spacious design that affords frills like a toilet, fireplace, and more. Those of you that have a rural piece of land could also consider Kabinka or an Allwood DIY Cabin for around half the price of Scout Kenai.

