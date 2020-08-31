Stanley’s Outdoor Beer Growler Set tumbles below $52.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Classic Outdoor Growler Set for $52.30 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first time we’ve seen it priced this low. Buyers of this set will garner a 64-ounce vacuum-insulated growler and four 12-ounce stackable stainless steel tumblers. The growler is ready to lock-in cold temperatures for 24-hours and ice at up to 4-days. If you’d rather haul some soup or coffee you’ll be able to maintain heat for 18-hours. The set is comprised of BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel that will “never rust or break.” Stanley backs this set with a lifetime warranty, ensuring this is built to last for generations to come. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
Want larger mugs? If so, Stanley’s Beer Pint Set may be a better fit. It just returned to an Amazon low of $45, which is up to 25% off the regular rate. Each pint in this set is vacuum-insulated and ready to keep your desired beverage cold for 4-hours, iced for 15-hours, or hot for 45-minutes.
Either set above will pair nicely with Scout Kenai. This all-new camping solution fits a wide variety of trucks to give you a bathroom, bed, solar power, and more. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to level up your outdoor adventures, look no further. Check out our release coverage to learn all about it.
Stanley Classic Outdoor Growler Set features:
- With a vacuum-insulated body and foam-insulated lid, the Stanley beer growler keeps your brew cold for 24 hours and iced for up to 4 days. Fancy some soup or coffee? Pour it into your growler and keep it hot for 18 hours
- Whether you’re camping or fishing, chilling at the backyard or toasting to the good life at the beach, the BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel withstands all the action Invest in a beer growler set that never rusts or breaks
- A beefy locking mechanism means you’ll never have to worry about leaks You’ll also love the easy-to-carry handle and the dishwasher-safe construction that makes cleaning your rugged growler and tumblers a breeze
