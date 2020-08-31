Stanley’s Outdoor Beer Growler Set tumbles below $52.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Stanley Classic Outdoor Growler Set for $52.30 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first time we’ve seen it priced this low. Buyers of this set will garner a 64-ounce vacuum-insulated growler and four 12-ounce stackable stainless steel tumblers. The growler is ready to lock-in cold temperatures for 24-hours and ice at up to 4-days. If you’d rather haul some soup or coffee you’ll be able to maintain heat for 18-hours. The set is comprised of BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel that will “never rust or break.” Stanley backs this set with a lifetime warranty, ensuring this is built to last for generations to come. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Want larger mugs? If so, Stanley’s Beer Pint Set may be a better fit. It just returned to an Amazon low of $45, which is up to 25% off the regular rate. Each pint in this set is vacuum-insulated and ready to keep your desired beverage cold for 4-hours, iced for 15-hours, or hot for 45-minutes.

Either set above will pair nicely with Scout Kenai. This all-new camping solution fits a wide variety of trucks to give you a bathroom, bed, solar power, and more. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to level up your outdoor adventures, look no further. Check out our release coverage to learn all about it.

Stanley Classic Outdoor Growler Set features:

With a vacuum-insulated body and foam-insulated lid, the Stanley beer growler keeps your brew cold for 24 hours and iced for up to 4 days. Fancy some soup or coffee? Pour it into your growler and keep it hot for 18 hours

Whether you’re camping or fishing, chilling at the backyard or toasting to the good life at the beach, the BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel withstands all the action Invest in a beer growler set that never rusts or breaks

A beefy locking mechanism means you’ll never have to worry about leaks You’ll also love the easy-to-carry handle and the dishwasher-safe construction that makes cleaning your rugged growler and tumblers a breeze

