Bring Coleman’s Xtreme 50-Qt. Cooler on fall adventures for $30 (Reg. $50)

Walmart is now offering the Coleman Xtreme 50-Quart Cooler for $29.82 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly closer to $50 like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s scoring an off-season deal for next year or to prep yourself for fall hunting, fishing, and hiking trips, Coleman’s Xtreme is up to the task. It can keep ice cold for up to 5-days and carry up to 84 cans. The locking telescope handle and “heavy-duty” wheels are great for transportation, but the lid can also hold up to 250-pounds and doubles as on-the-go seating. You’ll also find a leak-resistant drain so you can remove the water without breaking your back. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

This Coleman model is nearly as large and comes in at $25 with solid ratings on Amazon. It can only keep ice cold for 3-days, but that might be more than enough for some casual campers. Otherwise consider this smaller Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler at $13 Prime shipped to keep the drinks cold on road trips and the like.

Speaking of getting out into the wilderness, we have some great outdoor deals running right now. Those include Coleman’s Hooligan 3-Person Backpacking Tent and Stanley’s Outdoor Beer Growler Set, but be sure to check out the new Airstream Basecamp 20 and the Luke Bryan Amazon store as well.

More on the Coleman Extreme 50-Quart Cooler:

Food, drinks and the fun last longer, when you roll in with the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels. To be exact, this cooler keeps ice up to 5 days at temps as high as 90°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in the walls. Large enough to hold 84 cans, this spacious cooler transports and chills enough food and drinks to keep the entire party fueled and refreshed for the duration of your adventures.

