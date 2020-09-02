MacBook Air/Pro deals abound from $600 in Woot’s big refurb sale

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished MacBook models from $599.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB without Touch Bar for $909.99. Originally $1,299, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since the spring.

Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro features a Butterfly Keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. More below.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for more recent MacBook Pro releases along with previous-generation MacBook Airs and other models. This is a great way to score big savings if you’re not willing to shell out cash for the latest models.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. You can currently save on HomePod, AirPods Pro, and iPad Pro for a limited time. Check out all of our top picks here for more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!