Mr Coffee’s all-in-one brews K-Cups, espresso, and drip for $150 (Reg. $230)

Today only, Woot is offering the Mr Coffee All-in-One Coffee Maker for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $230 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $170, today’s offer is $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This 3-in-1 coffee maker features quite a versatile design that can brew regular drip coffee into its 10-cup carafe, crank up a 15 bar espresso pump for lattes (built-in milk frother included), or brew your favorite K-Cup single serve (6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cups). You’ll also get a removable drip tray to accomodate larger on-the-go tumblers, a removable 55-ounce water reservoir, and a storage area to hold the tamper, your coffee, and more. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find another coffee maker at this price that features all three brewing methods, there are some that will get close for much less. Chefman’s InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker can also brew your favorite ground coffee and loose leaf tea via an included filter for just $36 shipped. It carries even better ratings and its space-saving footprint looks quite attractive on the countertop, just don’t expect to be brewing espresso and fluffy lattes here.

Speaking of versatile coffee makers, you’ll definitely want to give the new K-Cup and Nespresso-compatible Instant Pot brewer a look while you’re at it. Then check out these deals on Bodum’s Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder, our coffee feature for tips on the best possible brew, and our home goods deal hub for even more discounts.

More on the Mr Coffee All-in-One Coffee Maker:

Mr. Coffee Occasions is a flexible, space-saving, and easy-to-use solution to satisfy all your coffee needs. With its 3-in-1 design, it can brew 10 cups of extra-hot drip coffee to entertain friends and family…a quick cup of single-serve for busy mornings…or authentic coffeehouse- style espresso drinks to indulge your senses. Mr. Coffee occasions Coffee maker does it all brews traditional drip Coffee with a 10 cup thermal carafe; makes 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. Of single serve Coffee; accommodates K Cups.

